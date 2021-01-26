Nevada sees fewer than 1K new COVID cases for second day in a row

Nevada on Tuesday reported 956 new coronavirus cases and 59 additional fatalities, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nursing student Alaysia Robinson gives a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 272,853 cases and 4,088 deaths.

The additional COVID-19 deaths came one day after the state reported only three deaths, but it was not clear if reporting issues played a role in the big one day jump.

The 14-day moving average of daily reported deaths remained at 18 on Tuesday, state data shows.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

New cases were below the two-week moving average of daily cases, which fell by 69 to 1,212. It was the second straight day that the figure was below 1,000, the first back-to-back triple-digit increases in the state since Nov. 2-3.

Meanwhile, the state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease, fell to 18.9 percent, a 0.5 percentage point decrease from the day prior. It was the 11th straight daily decline for the statistic, state data shows.

Clark County on Tuesday reported 797 new coronavirus cases, along with 56 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. Cumulative totals for the county rose to 209,726 cases and 3,124 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

