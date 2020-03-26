Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death

The latest deaths in Clark County included the state’s first young adult victim and the first person with no underlying medical conditions, health officials said Thursday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Health authorities on Thursday reported that the death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 10 in Clark County and said the disease caused by the new coronavirus had claimed the state’s first young adult victim and the first person with no underlying medical conditions.

New numbers released by the Southern Nevada Health District showed that one of the four latest victims was a man in his 30s with underlying medical conditions. The youngest victim to die from the disease previously in Nevada was a woman in her 50s.

A second victim was described as a man in his 60s with no reported underlying medical conditions. That was the first death in the county, which has recorded all fatalities in the state, of a person without known underlying medical conditions.

The new state death toll was first reported late Wednesday by state authorities, who also raised the number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada to 405. The state report did not identify the location where the deaths had occurred.

The figures, posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services on the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, said the positive tests for the new coronavirus were among 4,862 people tested in Nevada.

