Nevada sees flurry of visits from candidates, surrogates ahead of election

Politicians will stump in Nevada on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for campaign events.

Former President Barack Obama speaks on behalf of the Harris-Walz campaign at Cheyenne High School on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s officially crunch time for the political campaigns as people begin to cast votes with two weeks to go until the Nov. 5 election. The effort to win over as many voters as they can is evident with the number of candidates and their surrogates coming to visit the Silver State.

Nevada is a critical swing state whose six electoral votes could determine who wins the presidency. It is also a bellwether state that has voted for the candidate that becomes president in all but two elections since 1912, Gerald Ford in 1976 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Last weekend, Nevada saw visits from former President Barack Obama and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz in Southern Nevada and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in Northern Nevada.

This week, political events will continue with former President Bill Clinton stumping for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday. GOP vice presidential candidate and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance will hold a rally at Treasure Island on Wednesday, and First Lady Jill Biden will also be in town campaigning for the Harris-Walz ticket.

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump will participate in a rally with other political figures including Vivek Ramaswamy and Tulsi Gabbard at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center, where Harris held her first rally in Vegas after announcing her run for president.

Trump’s rally on Thursday will mark his seventh trip to Nevada this year, and Harris has been here nine times since the start of the year.

