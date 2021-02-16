Nevada sees lowest 1-day total of new COVID-19 cases in 5 months

Nevada on Tuesday reported 290 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day increase of cases in nearly five months, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevada National Guard Sgt. Candy "D.T." Delatorre prepares Pfizer vaccine at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Tuesday reported 290 new coronavirus cases over the preceding day, the lowest single-day increase of cases in nearly five months.

Updated data from the Department of Health and Human Services showed the state also recorded 13 deaths over the previous 24 hours.

The updated figures brought totals to 289,029 cases and 4,733 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

New cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, were well below the 14-day moving average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 497. It was the lowest single-day increase since 262 cases were recorded on Sept. 22, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Fatalities were slightly below the moving two-week average of daily deaths, which stood at 14. The rate has been declining in the state since peaking at 39 on Jan. 13-14.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which measures the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have COVID-19, dropped to 12.3 percent on Tuesday, a 0.5-percentage-point decrease from the day prior. On Monday, the rate dropped below 13 percent for the first time since mid-November.

Clark County on Tuesday reported 246 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures brought totals in the county to 222,916 cases and 3,658 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate remained higher than that of the state as a whole, at 13.6 percent, state data shows.

