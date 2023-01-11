56°F
Nevada

Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto tests positive for COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2023 - 2:37 pm
 
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a ceremonial swearing-in of Sen. Catherine Cortez ...
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a ceremonial swearing-in of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., with her mother Joanna Cortez, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“This afternoon, I received a positive COVID-19 test result,” she said. “I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am grateful for the protection my vaccinations have provided. I’ll be following CDC guidance and working from home while my office remains open for Nevadans.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

