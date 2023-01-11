Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto tests positive for COVID-19
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., announced on Twitter she tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon. She is experiencing mild symptoms.
