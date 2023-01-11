Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., announced on Twitter she tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon. She is experiencing mild symptoms.

Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a ceremonial swearing-in of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., with her mother Joanna Cortez, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“This afternoon, I received a positive COVID-19 test result,” she said. “I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am grateful for the protection my vaccinations have provided. I’ll be following CDC guidance and working from home while my office remains open for Nevadans.”

This afternoon, I received a positive COVID-19 test result. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am grateful for the protection my vaccinations have provided. I’ll be following CDC guidance and working from home while my office remains open for Nevadans. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) January 11, 2023

