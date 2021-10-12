52°F
weather icon Windy and Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nevada

Nevada Senate candidate Sam Brown launching TV ad

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2021 - 8:35 pm
 
U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown (Sam Brown for Nevada)
U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown (Sam Brown for Nevada)

Army veteran and U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown is launching a statewide ad after raising more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, his campaign said Monday.

Brown’s ad will appear statewide on Fox News starting this week and will run for at least three weeks.

“The enthusiastic response of the grassroots has only grown since our first quarter of fundraising,” Brown’s campaign said in a statement. “The next step on this campaign is to expand the reach of this movement behind Sam Brown as the new conservative leader who can defeat Catherine Cortez-Masto.”

Last week, the campaign announced it raised the money from more than 12,000 donors, with the average donation coming in at less than $75. The campaign did not raise any PAC money.

The official fundraising report is not yet available on the Federal Election Commission website.

Brown will need to win the Republican primary next year before he can take on Cortez Masto in the general election. He faces multiple candidates in that contest, including former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
City Hall video of fight between 2 feuding councilwomen likely deleted
City Hall video of fight between 2 feuding councilwomen likely deleted
2
Clark County COVID-19 positivity rate up again as other metrics fall
Clark County COVID-19 positivity rate up again as other metrics fall
3
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
4
COVID-19 on the run for now, but will it throw another ‘curveball’?
COVID-19 on the run for now, but will it throw another ‘curveball’?
5
Faces of Nevada’s death row
Faces of Nevada’s death row
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Eight of the 64 inmates currently awaiting execution on Nevada's death row are seen in a screen ...
Faces of Nevada’s death row
By / RJ

Nevada’s death row houses 64 inmates. Some of them have killed multiple people, including children. Others ended the lives of elderly victims. Some shot police officers or strangers, while others stabbed someone they knew.