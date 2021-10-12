Nevada Senate candidate Sam Brown launching TV ad

The ad buy follows the campaign’s announcement that it had raised more than $1 million in the most recent quarter of fundraising.

Army veteran and U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown is launching a statewide ad after raising more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, his campaign said Monday.

Brown’s ad will appear statewide on Fox News starting this week and will run for at least three weeks.

“The enthusiastic response of the grassroots has only grown since our first quarter of fundraising,” Brown’s campaign said in a statement. “The next step on this campaign is to expand the reach of this movement behind Sam Brown as the new conservative leader who can defeat Catherine Cortez-Masto.”

Last week, the campaign announced it raised the money from more than 12,000 donors, with the average donation coming in at less than $75. The campaign did not raise any PAC money.

The official fundraising report is not yet available on the Federal Election Commission website.

Brown will need to win the Republican primary next year before he can take on Cortez Masto in the general election. He faces multiple candidates in that contest, including former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

