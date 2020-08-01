113°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada Senate passes mining tax amendment on party-line vote

By Bill Dentzer Review-Journal Capital Bureau and Colton Lochhead Review-Journal Capital Bureau
August 1, 2020 - 2:03 pm
 
Updated August 1, 2020 - 2:09 pm

CARSON CITY – The Senate on Saturday passed its version of a proposed constitutional amendment to raise the state mining tax on a party-line vote that sends the proposal to the Assembly, where a similar but competing measure is pending.

The Senate vote was 13-8, with Republicans, who tend to represent the more rural areas of the state where mining predominates, voting no and predicting the decimation of the industry.

The measure’s supporters pushed back, noting that they were taking only the first step toward changing how the industry is taxed, and that the particulars of that tax and how its proceeds would be spent remain to be decided.

Both the Senate and Assembly proposals would remove the constitutionally-prescribed 5 percent tax cap on net proceeds of minerals mined and replace it with a 7.75 percent tax on mining’s gross proceeds. The difference, based on 2019 industry revenues and tax collections, could be an additional $350 million in revenue annually.

Mining company revenues fluctuate with the price of minerals. Gold and silver mining makes up more than 90 percent of the overall industry take in Nevada, and the price of gold is currently hovering at record levels, driven up by economic uncertainty caused by the global pandemic.

The Senate’s proposal would send half of the mining tax revenue to the state general fund and divert the rest to a future program that would distribute a dividend to state residents, similar to how Alaskans receive dividends from taxes on that state’s oil industry.

The Assembly version would allocate more money to programs hurt hardest by COVID-19 economic crisis, with 25 percent of the revenue going to education and health care and the remainder to the state for general purposes.

In public testimony on the measure Friday, many who supported the concept said they favored the Assembly version. As a proposed constitutional amendment, either would have to pass the Legislature again in 2021 before going to voters in 2022.

The Senate proposal “will destroy mining in Nevada. There’s no doubt in my mind,” said Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Elko, during debate Saturday. “There’s no industry that can support a 7.75 percent (tax) of its gross. I don’t care what business you’re in. You can’t take it off the top. There’s just too much difference in different industries. I’m asking the body to not destroy rural Nevada.”

Under the current system, roughly half the tax collected from mining goes directly to counties where the mines are located. Both proposals, if approved eventually by voters, would do away with that direct allocation to local governments.

Besides defending the increase in the mining tax as fair and necessary, given the state’s pandemic-driven budget crisis, proponents said they would not support an eventual tax scheme that would harm local governments. Given the depth of the current crisis, the state’s need is urgent and immediate, they said.

“Because the constitutional amendment process is a lengthy process, if we don’t act now to get it started, then mining, and mining revenue once again will not be part of a meaningful conversation to address what is going to be a COVID-related significant dip in our revenue that is going to affect the ability of the state to remain fiscally sound,” said Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, the assistant majority leader.

She added: “If there’s anybody in this body who believes that I’m going to be voting for something that’s going to devastate the budgets of local governments, then you haven’t been listening to me for the last couple years.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
2
Nevada adds 1,264 cases of COVID-19, 29 deaths
Nevada adds 1,264 cases of COVID-19, 29 deaths
3
Last $600 federal weekly payment still delayed in Nevada
Last $600 federal weekly payment still delayed in Nevada
4
Special session aims at police, election and eviction reform
Special session aims at police, election and eviction reform
5
Democrats introduce 2 plans to raise mining taxes
Democrats introduce 2 plans to raise mining taxes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
A masked Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters outside the Capitol discussing spending cuts an ...
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
By / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday extended several COVID-19 related emergency directives that were set to expire at the end of July, including limits on the size of public gatherings and a half-capacity restriction on indoor business occupancy.