Nevada Senate passes mining tax amendment on party-line vote

CARSON CITY – The Senate on Saturday passed its version of a proposed constitutional amendment to raise the state mining tax on a party-line vote that sends the proposal to the Assembly, where a similar but competing measure is pending.

The Senate vote was 13-8, with Republicans, who tend to represent the more rural areas of the state where mining predominates, voting no and predicting the decimation of the industry.

The measure’s supporters pushed back, noting that they were taking only the first step toward changing how the industry is taxed, and that the particulars of that tax and how its proceeds would be spent remain to be decided.

Both the Senate and Assembly proposals would remove the constitutionally-prescribed 5 percent tax cap on net proceeds of minerals mined and replace it with a 7.75 percent tax on mining’s gross proceeds. The difference, based on 2019 industry revenues and tax collections, could be an additional $350 million in revenue annually.

Mining company revenues fluctuate with the price of minerals. Gold and silver mining makes up more than 90 percent of the overall industry take in Nevada, and the price of gold is currently hovering at record levels, driven up by economic uncertainty caused by the global pandemic.

The Senate’s proposal would send half of the mining tax revenue to the state general fund and divert the rest to a future program that would distribute a dividend to state residents, similar to how Alaskans receive dividends from taxes on that state’s oil industry.

The Assembly version would allocate more money to programs hurt hardest by COVID-19 economic crisis, with 25 percent of the revenue going to education and health care and the remainder to the state for general purposes.

In public testimony on the measure Friday, many who supported the concept said they favored the Assembly version. As a proposed constitutional amendment, either would have to pass the Legislature again in 2021 before going to voters in 2022.

The Senate proposal “will destroy mining in Nevada. There’s no doubt in my mind,” said Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Elko, during debate Saturday. “There’s no industry that can support a 7.75 percent (tax) of its gross. I don’t care what business you’re in. You can’t take it off the top. There’s just too much difference in different industries. I’m asking the body to not destroy rural Nevada.”

Under the current system, roughly half the tax collected from mining goes directly to counties where the mines are located. Both proposals, if approved eventually by voters, would do away with that direct allocation to local governments.

Besides defending the increase in the mining tax as fair and necessary, given the state’s pandemic-driven budget crisis, proponents said they would not support an eventual tax scheme that would harm local governments. Given the depth of the current crisis, the state’s need is urgent and immediate, they said.

“Because the constitutional amendment process is a lengthy process, if we don’t act now to get it started, then mining, and mining revenue once again will not be part of a meaningful conversation to address what is going to be a COVID-related significant dip in our revenue that is going to affect the ability of the state to remain fiscally sound,” said Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, the assistant majority leader.

She added: “If there’s anybody in this body who believes that I’m going to be voting for something that’s going to devastate the budgets of local governments, then you haven’t been listening to me for the last couple years.”

