Nevada senator joins bill to ban bump stocks

Sen. Jacky Rosen on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas Library in Las Vegas. (Madeline Ca ...
Sen. Jacky Rosen on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas Library in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 5:13 pm
 

Sen. Jacky Rosen joined in a bill to ban bump stocks on Monday, following the Supreme Court decision last week to reverse the Trump-era ban on bump stocks, a gun accessory that effectively converts semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic weapons and was used in the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Trump-era bump stock ban was a brazen reversal of a common-sense measure to help prevent the kind of mass violence we saw on 1 October in Las Vegas, which remains the deadliest shooting in American history,” the Nevada Democratic senator said in a statement Monday.

The Banning Unlawful Machinegun Parts Act was previously introduced by Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Nevada Rep. Dina Titus introduced companion legislation on the House side.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urged his Republican colleagues to support a ban on bump stocks and announced Democrats will seek the passage of the bill as soon as Tuesday.

Members of Nevada’s federal delegation, including Rosen, co-sponsored similar legislation in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting in 2017 that left 60 people dead.

The campaign for Sam Brown, the Republican candidate running against Rosen in November, did not return multiple requests for comment regarding the Supreme Court decision and the legislation.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

