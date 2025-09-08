Nevada services continue to be stunted 2 weeks after cyberattack

Services at state agencies, including the DMV, continue to be limited two weeks after a massive ransomware attack was discovered.

A woman arrives at the DMV office on East Sahara Avenue to find it closed on Aug. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada services continue to be limited or delayed after a massive ransomware attack was discovered two weeks ago.

State officials have been working to bring systems back up online after many websites and agencies were shut down in response to a cyberattack officials discovered Aug. 24.

Last week Department of Motor Vehicles offices were reopened for in-person services, and Gov. Joe Lombardo said the offices would begin processing drivers’ licenses and IDs in person last Friday.

Services are still limited, however.

The DMV continues experiencing issues with processing first-time IDs or upgrades to a Nevada driver’s license, ID card or instruction permit, the agency posted on X on Monday. The DMV is accepting transactions specifically for renewals of driver’s licenses, ID cards and permits, and duplicates for driver’s licenses and IDs.

Walk-ins are still accepted for those with driver’s license or ID appointments that were canceled between Aug. 25 and last Thursday for people not requiring an issuance of a new ID, according to the DMV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

