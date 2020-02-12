62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Nevada state employee harassment claims increase 50%

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2020 - 2:12 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Sexual harassment and discrimination complaints filed by state employees in Nevada spiked by nearly 50 percent in 2019 compared with the year before, according to data released by the state this week.

In 2019, state workers filed 187 total complaints for sexual harassment and discrimination, up from 129 in 2018, according to figures from the state’s Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Investigation Unit provided to the Review-Journal.

Two of the state’s biggest agencies — the Department of Corrections and Health and Human Services — made up the majority of complaints in both years and saw notable increases of seven and 13 total complaints filed, respectively. The DMV and Department of Public Safety each saw complaints rise more than three-fold, jumping from four to 17 and four to 13, respectively.

Those increases, however, do not necessarily indicate more harassment happening in state offices, said Ann C. McGinley, co-director of the Workplace Law Program at UNLV.

That uptick comes amid the backdrop of the #MeToo movement and a pledge early in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s term to address harassment and discrimination in state agencies, which experts say can have an empowering effect so that people feel more comfortable coming forward.

“The research all shows that when you take it seriously, when you have a good process, especially in the first year or two after establishing it then you do see an increase,” said Ann C. McGinley, co-director of the Workplace Law Program at UNLV. “It’s considered a good sign.”

Little changes

But the governor’s pledge has seen little to no changes more than a year later, despite a task force’s recommendations to overhaul many of the state’s laws and policies.

Minutes after being sworn into his first term in January 2019, Sisolak used his first official act as governor to sign an executive order aimed at stamping out sexual harassment in the workplace for state employees. That order created a task force with the goal of coming up with recommendations to improve the state’s sexual harassment and discrimination policies on training, reporting mechanisms and investigation procedures.

“With this order, we intend to send a clear message that sexual harassment and discrimination has no place in Nevada. We want to make it a reality that our state employees must lead the way in this regard,” Sisolak said the day he signed the order.

Sisolak’s spokesman, Ryan McInerney, said in a statement Tuesday that Sisolak viewed the task force as “the first phase in a larger process to implement meaningful change.”

“The governor is grateful to the task force for its intensive work in gathering and reviewing sexual harassment and discrimination policies and making recommendations to improve Nevada’s approach to protection from sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace,” McInerney said.

The governor’s task force, which consisted of 11 members and was chaired by Attorney General Aaron Ford, reviewed the policies of all state agencies under the executive branch during its four meetings between March and May.

There was no set deadline for the group to deliver recommendations to the governor’s office, but there was a push from some in the group to finalize them before the end of the 2019 Legislature so changes could happen quickly.

In a May 7 meeting of the task force, Ford noted that what to do with the recommendations would ultimately be up to Sisolak and the governor’s office, saying that they may or may not decide to act on them during the 2019 session and could “just consider it for the next session in 2021,” according to the meeting minutes.

But in that same meeting, Ford “stressed his preference of trying to get a report of recommendations to the governor before the session is over to avoid having to carry the issue over to the 2021 session,” according to the minutes.

List of recommendations

The group finalized its recommendations in mid-May and sent them over to the governor’s office by the end of the month. Some of those recommendations from the task force included:

— Adopting a law against sex- and gender-based harassment since Nevada statutes only specified discrimination.

— Requiring the Department of Administration to adopt a policy that defines illegal harassment and discriminatory behavior in the workplace, creates training requirements for employees and managers, and outlines the complaint process.

— Requiring private vendors that contract with the state to have policies against sex and gender based harassment and discrimination.

— Updating the executive branch’s policy to adopt gender-neutral language and add sex and gender harassment to make it more inclusive.

But when the legislative session ended in early June, none of those changes had made it into a bill and none of the laws were changed.

More than a year after Sisolak signed the executive order, none of the recommended policy and administrative code changes, which can be amended outside of the Legislature, have been made, either.

Just the first step

Ford, in a statement sent Tuesday, echoed the governor’s remarks that the task force was just the start of addressing the issue.

“The thoughtful analysis and recommendations from the Task Force is just the first step to ensure that Nevada’s workers are free from harassment and discrimination,” Ford said. “Governor Sisolak took leadership on this issue by appointing the task force, and I will continue to work with the governor, his agencies, and leaders across the state to create a culture of dignity and respect for all.”

McInerney said that the Department of Administration has been distilling the task force’s recommendations and that new department Director Laura Freed, who was appointed last month, is “committed to this goal and the work that is underway.”

“Any recommendations from the Task Force that require legislative approval continue to be fully analyzed and vetted this interim, and we expect statutory changes may be forthcoming next session,” McInerney said.

“The governor is fully confident that this process will be prioritized under Director Freed’s leadership in coordination with the attorney general’s office,” he added.

In a statement, Department of Administration spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein said that the department has made some changes to sexual harassment training for state employees, and that the department is “undertaking a thorough review of the processes and procedures for complaints and investigations in order to determine where further implementation and oversight authority may be needed.”

McGinley, who also served on the governor’s task force, cautioned that inaction could have a hollowing effect on reporting harassment and discrimination among state employees.

“It could cause a problem, and possibly a reversal, if people don’t believe that they’re serious about the system,” McGinley said.

McGinley said she believes the governor and attorney general are committed to addressing the policies, but that “I think that government just moves very slowly.”

“Unfortunately that’s the case,” she said. “I hope these things will get done soon and I think they will make a big difference.”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Caucus 101: Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
The who, what, when, where and hows of early voting before and on caucus day in Nevada. (Renee Summerour and Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Dina Titus speaks on Biden and Nevada's importance - VIDEO
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus sat down with political reporter Rory Appleton to discuss Joe Biden and Nevada's place in the 2020 election.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Caucus 101: How to caucus - VIDEO
How does the caucus work in Nevada? Shelby Wiltz, the caucus director for the Nevada State Democratic party takes us through the process. (Renee Summerour and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
How to caucus in Nevada
By / RJ

Unlike the secret ballots cast in states that use primary elections, Nevada residents declare their presidential preferences in public meetings known as caucuses.

 
Democrats working on early-vote count, but details scarce
By / RJ

The Nevada Democratic Party’s digital director said Monday the party is working hard to ensure a smooth caucus later this month, but details about how early votes will be tabulated and counted on caucus day remained scarce.

Steve Sanson, left, and David Schoen (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New PAC targets veterans political group
By / RJ

A newly formed PAC is targeting the group Veterans in Politics and its president, warning judicial candidates their careers could be harmed by an endorsement.