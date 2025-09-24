Nevada state senator arrested for DUI was above legal limit, test results show

Blood test results released by the Metropolitan Police Department showed state Sen. Edgar Flores was above the legal limit when he was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sen. Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, asks a question during a meeting of the Commerce and Labor Committee in the Legislative Building in Carson City Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Body camera footage released by the Metropolitan Police Department shows a man identified as state Sen. Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle before he was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Sept. 12, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Nevada state senator recently charged with driving under the influence was above the legal limit, according to blood test results released by police.

State Sen. Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence at about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 12 after police found him asleep behind the wheel at a traffic light on North Lamb and East Lake Mead boulevards.

Flores declined a breath test at the traffic stop but agreed to a blood test at the Clark County Detention Center, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.More than two hours after his arrest, a blood test detected a blood alcohol concentration of 0.082 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. A second blood test was taken an hour later and showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.062, the test results show.

Every person booked into the Clark County Detention Center for a DUI offense must complete a breath test prior to release showing the concentration below 0.04 percent. Flores completed the test almost 12 hours after his initial arrest, and it showed his breath/alcohol content was 0.00 percent, according to the report.

Video shows arrest

In body camera footage released by the Metropolitan Police Department last week, an officer said that the man in the vehicle — who was later identified as Flores — was “passed out.” The SUV was in drive and Flores had his hand on the stick shift and his foot on the brake.

The officer attempted to open the driver’s side door, though it was locked, the video shows. He then knocked on the window to get the driver’s attention, though Flores was slumped over and was clearly asleep.

Flores told officers he consumed alcohol around midnight, and he performed several field sobriety tests, some of which the officers determined were not satisfactory.

After the initial arrest, Flores claimed he was unimpaired, and in a statement his campaign said he fully cooperated with law enforcement and voluntarily submitted to both a breathalyzer and a blood test. The campaign said the breathalyzer confirmed his alcohol concentration was at zero and was “confident” the blood test will show the same.

Flores did not return requests for comment Tuesday.

