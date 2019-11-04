Nevada Supreme Court Justice Mark Gibbons will not seek reelection

Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Gibbons announced Monday that he will not seek reelection next year.

Justice Mark Gibbons, from the southern panel of the Nevada Supreme Court, will not seek reelection to his post in 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Mark Gibbons comments during oral arguments on April 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Gibbons, in his third term, was first elected to the state’s high court in 2002 and is the longest-serving justice among the seven members of the court, according to a news release.

“Since judicial election filing opens in January 2020, I wanted to make this announcement early so people interested in the position could decide to file for the office,” Gibbons said in the release.

Gibbons served as a Clark County district judge for six years before joining the Supreme Court.

Gibbons, whose brother Michael serves on the Nevada Court of Appeals, earned his law degree from Loyola University.

