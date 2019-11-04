74°F
Nevada Supreme Court Justice Mark Gibbons will not seek reelection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2019 - 3:13 pm
 

Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Gibbons announced Monday that he will not seek reelection next year.

Gibbons, in his third term, was first elected to the state’s high court in 2002 and is the longest-serving justice among the seven members of the court, according to a news release.

“Since judicial election filing opens in January 2020, I wanted to make this announcement early so people interested in the position could decide to file for the office,” Gibbons said in the release.

Gibbons served as a Clark County district judge for six years before joining the Supreme Court.

Gibbons, whose brother Michael serves on the Nevada Court of Appeals, earned his law degree from Loyola University.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Find @randompoker on Twitter.

