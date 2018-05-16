Nevada Supreme Court overturns part of sanctuary cities ruling

The initiative that would ban sanctuary cities laws in Nevada still can make it onto the November ballot after the state Supreme Court partially overturned a lower court ruling Wednesday.

The Nevada Supreme Court building in Carson City. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985)

Nevada ballot measures must contain only a single subject and clearly describe the effects the initiative would have if passed. The American Civil Liberties Union challenged that language in a lawsuit, and Carson City District Judge James Russell ruled in January the “Prevent Sanctuary Cities” initiative is “excessively broad and general” and likely to confuse voters.

But Nevada’s high court concluded that the initiative deals only with one subject: preventing the state and local governments from passing any laws that interfere with federal immigration laws.

“And it is clear that each of the initiative’s components are ‘functionally related’ and ‘germane’ to that purpose,” the order said.

The Supreme Court did agree with the lower court’s finding that the language summarizing the impact of the measure as too broad.

However, the order remanded that aspect of the challenge back to the lower court in order to give the crafters of the initiative the chance to rewrite the description of effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

