Nevada Supreme Court rules against attorney general’s office

CARSON CITY — In a loss for Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled Thursday that his office does not have a legal right to notice from a court when a constitutional challenge to a state law is raised in a criminal proceeding.

A three-member panel, in an opinion written by Justice James Hardesty, said Nevada law does not entitle the attorney general’s office to notice or the opportunity to be heard in such proceedings.

The ruling favored Maria Escalante and Ramiro Funez, who in December 2015 were cited for trespassing at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas. The constitutionality of the law was challenged.

A justice court then ruled that Nevada’s trespassing statute, specifically the language “vex or annoy” was unconstitutionally vague and issued an order to dismiss the charges.

The attorney general’s office was not notified of the original constitutional challenge to the trespassing statute.

When the attorney general’s office learned of the ruling, the agency sought to intervene. That intervention was challenged by Escalante.

The justice court denied the request, finding that the Nevada law cited by the attorney general’s office requiring notice does not apply to criminal proceedings.

The question of whether state law requires notification to the attorney general’s office in such matters is an important legal issue, Hardesty said in the decision. But the court found that Nevada law is clear on the question and so the petition filed by the attorney general’s office was denied.

