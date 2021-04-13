Nevada suspends use of J&J vaccine after new federal guidance

Nevada has called a temporary halt to the use of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine on Tuesday, heeding the recommendation of federal regulators,

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Nevada has called a temporary halt to the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, heeding the recommendation of federal regulators who are investigating six cases of a serious side effect nationwide.

“The State of Nevada is committed to protecting the health and safety of all Nevadans and will pause the use of the Janssen one-shot vaccine until the review is complete,” according to a news release Tuesday, referring to the subsidiary that manufactures the J&J vaccine.

The department is working with local partners to contact anyone scheduled to receive the Janssen vaccine who may be affected by Tuesday’s announcement from the federal government, it said.

The Southern Nevada Health district also said it was suspending administration of the vaccine and contacting advised its community partners to do the same.

To date, more than 1,180,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Clark County, including more than 47,000 doses of the J&J vaccine, the district said.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain available for providers in Nevada and appointment slots are open across the state. Nevadans should watch for announcements from local health districts or providers for additional information as it becomes available, the state news release stated.

The J&J product has been used on the two Mobile Vaccine Units (MVUs) that are traveling in Nevada’s rural and frontier regions. No clinics are planned for the units today.

The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, a development that could jeopardize the rollout of vaccines around the world, the Associated Press reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The FDA commissioner said she expected the pause to last a matter of days.

“Nevadans should be confident in this process and the work being done to ensure the vaccines are safe and effective. Based on information provided by the federal government, these are rare but serious reactions and will be thoroughly reviewed,” the state’s news release said.

The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets, the fragments in blood that normally form clots. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died, and all of the cases remain under investigation.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

The CDC has stated that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet on Wednesday to review the six cases. None of the cases occurred in Nevada, according to the state’s news release.

People who have received the Janssen vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider, the state advises. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.