Nevada ties daily record with 28 more reported COVID-19 deaths

Another 28 deaths from the coronavirus were reported in Nevada on Wednesday, matching the record daily report of deaths from the day before, according to state data.

Volunteers place a nasal swab into a container at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

More than 1,100 cases of the coronavirus were reported in Nevada on Wednesday, as the number of deaths tied Tuesday’s count — the largest increase of daily reported deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, 28 additional deaths again were reported across Nevada on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 704.

An additional 1,129 cases of the coronavirus also were reported in the state, as the total number of cases rose to 38,657.

Tuesday saw the largest number of deaths reported in a single day across Nevada, with the official count from the Department of Health and Human Services at 28 additional deaths reported. Tuesday also was the second day in a row with the highest number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Nevada, according to the state data.

Like Tuesday’s reported deaths, it was unclear when exactly the 28 people reported on Wednesday died because of reporting delays among the health agencies.

Updated data regarding Clark County from the Southern Nevada Health District was not immediately available on Wednesday.

Local health district and state data can differ because of different reporting times. Both the state and Southern Nevada Health District also redistribute new cases and death data after daily announcements in an attempt to show when a patient started experiencing symptoms or when a death occurred.

The county data also comes with a disclaimer that daily totals may be skewed when a large number of laboratory tests are reported late.

The infection rate on Wednesday continued to climb, reaching 9.63 percent, according to the state data. Experts consider the rate — the number of cases divided by the number of people who have been tested — a better indicator of the outbreak trends in Nevada than new cases.

The rate had been declining for more than two months before hitting a low of 5.20 percent on June 17. It has risen every day but one since then.

