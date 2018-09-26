Nevada to get more than $1M in settlement with Uber

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s office announced Wednesday that the state will receive more than $1 million as part of a national settlement with the ride-share giant Uber.

The settlement stems from a November 2016 breach of Uber’s data by hackers who accessed the driver’s license information of roughly 600,000 drivers for the company nationally.

According to the release from the attorney general’s office, Uber pursued the hackers and was assured that the information had been deleted. However, the company did not report the incident as required by law until November of 2017.

Nevada will receive $1,135,514 as part of the settlement.

In a statement, Laxalt said the funds would be used to bolster the state’s background check system to ensure that guns are kept out of the hands of people who should not legally be allowed to have them.

“I am proposing that this settlement money be used to implement enhancements to Nevada’s background check system, one of the State’s most critical data libraries,” Laxalt said. “This is another step towards putting in place the most significant enhancement of Nevada’s comprehensive background check system since its inception – ensuring we are doing everything we can to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals.”

