Nevada to see increase in state’s minimum wage

(Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2024 - 12:20 pm
 

Workers in Nevada will see an increase in the state’s minimum wage this summer.

As the Review-Journal previously reported, Assembly Bill 456, which passed in 2019, mandated that the state’s minimum wage rise in 75-cent increments until July 2024.

The final increase of the bill will bring Nevada’s minimum wage to $12 per hour starting July 1, according to the Labor Commissioner’s Office.

Previously, a two-tiered system offered a lower wage to employees with qualifying health benefits. However, roughly 55 percent of voters in November 2022 approved a constitutional amendment setting a $12 minimum wage for all employees in the state regardless of offered employer health benefits.

The state is also advising that the increase in minimum wage will lead to a change in daily overtime rates for those who are eligible for overtime pay.

The Labor Commissioner’s Office said employees who earn less than $18 per hour are eligible for overtime at one-and-a-half times the employee’s regular rate of pay for over eight hours of work in a 24-hour period or over 40 hours of work in a workweek.

