Nevada tops 3K new COVID-19 cases for 1st time

There were 3,159 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths reported in Nevada on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett takes a swab sample from Vanessa Aguayo-Barker to test for COVID-19 during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Nevada on Wednesday surpassed more than 3,000 new cases reported in a single day, state data shows.

The 3,159 additional cases reported Wednesday set a new daily record for the state, just one day after the previous record was set at 2,853 cases. For the second day in a row, Nevada reported 24 new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website.

The updated data brought totals for the state to 142,239 cases and 2,071 deaths.

Of the more than 3,000 new cases, there are 1,160 cases from four Northern Nevada counties that were attributed to a procedural change in how the counties report data, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

The cases had been compiled since Nov. 16 and are from Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties. The cases were reported Tuesday evening, but are included in Wednesday’s total from the state due to differing reporting schedules.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The agency said that prior to Tuesday, cases were not reported to the state until an investigation was complete. But now, “positive labs received” will be reported as active cases.

Case totals and positivity rates have been increasing since mid-September, and the number of weekly deaths has increased in November compared with last month, state data shows.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Brian Labus, a member of the medical team advising Gov. Steve Sisolak, told the Review-Journal on Tuesday that holiday gatherings of any kind are a bad idea in light of the spike in cases.

“Clearly we’re seeing a lot of transmission within our community,” he said. “This is a terrible time to have gatherings. The best we can hope for is that people will try and at least be safer with gatherings.”

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by people tested since the start of the pandemic, reached 14.96 percent on Wednesday, an increase of 0.22 percentage points from the previous day.

The state health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, and the rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points on Wednesday to reach 16.5 percent.

Clark County on Wednesday reported an additional 1,575 coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated data brought totals in the county to 109,827 cases and 1,719 deaths.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.