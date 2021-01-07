58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada tops record for new COVID-19 cases in single day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 11:48 am
 
North Las Vegas Fire Department operations Battalion Chief Scott Morris, left, is administrated ...
North Las Vegas Fire Department operations Battalion Chief Scott Morris, left, is administrated a COVID-19 vaccine from emergency medical services Chief Lisa Price, at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada reported a record number 3,402 new coronavirus cases over the preceding day, according to state data posted Thursday.

The boom in new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported on the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website came a day after the state set a new record for daily deaths with 60.

New cases were almost double the two-week moving average of new cases — 1,648 — calculated by the state.

It was just the fourth time that the daily total of new cases in the state surpassed 3,000. The others were on Nov. 25, when 3,159 cases were recorded, Dec. 9, 3,053 cases. and the previous mark of 3,194 reported on Dec. 5.

The state also reported 44 new deaths from COVID-19, far higher than the moving 14-day daily average of 18.

The updated figures brought totals in the state to 240,795 cases and 3,339 deaths.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have COVID-19, increased by 0.4 percentage points, to 20.6 percent.

Clark County on Thursday reported 2,923 new cases and 28 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures brought totals in the county to 183,447 cases and 2,524 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Congress confirms Joe Biden will be next president of US
Congress confirms Joe Biden will be next president of US
2
Las Vegas pushes affordable housing on site of 1st Wonder World
Las Vegas pushes affordable housing on site of 1st Wonder World
3
Trump addresses supporters at rally outside White House
Trump addresses supporters at rally outside White House
4
Trump supporters rally peacefully outside US courthouse in Las Vegas
Trump supporters rally peacefully outside US courthouse in Las Vegas
5
Nevada reports 60 deaths from COVID-19 — a record one-day toll
Nevada reports 60 deaths from COVID-19 — a record one-day toll
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada Legislative Building is pictured in Carson City, Nev. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review ...
New year brings new laws to Nevada
By Sam Metz The Associated Press

Now that Nevada has rung in the new year, residents of the state will pay less for electricity, have more judges in their courts and have their doctors file certain prescriptions electronically.

Read More