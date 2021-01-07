Nevada tops record for new COVID-19 cases in single day

The boom in new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services came a day after the state set a new record for daily deaths with 60.

North Las Vegas Fire Department operations Battalion Chief Scott Morris, left, is administrated a COVID-19 vaccine from emergency medical services Chief Lisa Price, at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada reported a record number 3,402 new coronavirus cases over the preceding day, according to state data posted Thursday.

The boom in new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported on the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website came a day after the state set a new record for daily deaths with 60.

New cases were almost double the two-week moving average of new cases — 1,648 — calculated by the state.

It was just the fourth time that the daily total of new cases in the state surpassed 3,000. The others were on Nov. 25, when 3,159 cases were recorded, Dec. 9, 3,053 cases. and the previous mark of 3,194 reported on Dec. 5.

The state also reported 44 new deaths from COVID-19, far higher than the moving 14-day daily average of 18.

The updated figures brought totals in the state to 240,795 cases and 3,339 deaths.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have COVID-19, increased by 0.4 percentage points, to 20.6 percent.

Clark County on Thursday reported 2,923 new cases and 28 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures brought totals in the county to 183,447 cases and 2,524 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.