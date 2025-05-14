Nevada treasurer announces bid for attorney general

Two-term state Treasurer Zach Conine announces his bid to succeed Attorney General Aaron Ford, who has announced plans to run against Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine announced Wednesday that he plans to run for attorney general in 2026.

“Nevadans deserve an Attorney General who will fight every day to protect their rights, ensure equal justice under the law, and stand up to powerful interests when they threaten our communities,” Conine said in a statement.

Conine, a Democrat who has served as the state treasurer for the past six years, said he has worked to safeguard taxpayer dollars and expand financial protections for working families. As attorney general, he will “hold bad actors accountable, stand up for Nevadans, and make sure the law works for everyone, not just the powerful,” he said.

Conine seeks to succeed Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford, who has announced he plans to run for governor against Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in 2026. Term limits prevent Conine and Ford for seeking re-election to their current office.

As treasurer, Conine oversaw the issuance of over $2 billion in bonds to finance construction of nearly 10,000 affordable housing units, and oversaw the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant Program, which distributed over $100 million to more than 9,400 businesses during the pandemic, according to his campaign.

Nevada’s credit rating increased three times since he became treasurer in 2019, and the state’s investment returns have hit record highs, according to his campaign.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.