Nevada treasurer wants $136K to pay off ESA software vendor

CARSON CITY — The long journey of Nevada’s education savings account program soon come to an unceremonious end.

The Office of the State Treasurer, which had software developed to administer the program after it was approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2015, is asking lawmakers for $136,000 to pay off the vendor performing the information technology work.

The program would have allocated more than $5,000 for parents to use for their child’s education, including attending private schools.

The Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee will consider the request for the money from its contingency account at its meeting Aug. 24. The money is needed to pay for work on the the program through June 30.

The initial plan was to pay for the work with a 3 percent administrative fee assessed on the ESA program funding, but the proposal to fund ESAs with $60 million in the state budget was rejected by the Legislature in 2017.

