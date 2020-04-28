Nevada unemployment office gets new director

Heather Korbulic has been named Interim Director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, according to an announcement Tuesday by Governor Steve Sisolak.

Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, speaks at the Nevada Health Link forum, Oct. 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Heather Korbulic has been named Interim Director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, according to an announcement Tuesday by Governor Steve Sisolak. She succeeds director Tiffany Tyler-Gartner.

