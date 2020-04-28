Nevada unemployment office gets new director
Heather Korbulic has been named Interim Director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, according to an announcement Tuesday by Governor Steve Sisolak. She succeeds director Tiffany Tyler-Gartner.
