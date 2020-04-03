Nevada unemployment payments make $14M dent in state fund in 1 week

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is chipping away at its unemployment insurance trust fund balance.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is chipping away at its unemployment insurance trust fund balance as a record number of Nevadans are out of work due to temporary business closures from the novel coronavirus.

The fund, used to administer benefits, is at an estimated $1.96 billion for the week ending March 28, down an estimated $14 million from the previous week, according to the department.

The state is still considered to be in a good position for meeting the increased surge of unemployment insurance claims, experts say.

Matt Weidinger of think tank American Enterprise Institute and former deputy staff director of the House Committee on Ways and Means said it’s one of the “better positioned states” but if the spread of coronavirus continues and the country hits a recession states like Nevada could be in trouble.

“This is going to depend on the nature of the recession that we have going,” he said. “Is it going to be a V-shape recession with a lot of people laid off quickly, but then the labor market bounces back? The depth of the recession is going to matter, but also the duration of the recession is going to matter to answer this question. Will states’ trust funds be able to withstand the claims that they’re getting hit with?”

Adding up

Initial unemployment claims declined last week but figures show it was still the second-highest weekly total of initial claims filed in Nevada’s history.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday initial claims totaled 71,942 for the week ending March 28, down 22.1 percent from the previous week’s figure of 92,298.

Nevada has seen 170,596 initial claims filed in the last three weeks — eclipsing the total number of 119,232 initial claims filed in 2019.

Nationally, seasonally adjusted initial claims reached an estimated 6.6 million for the week ending March 28, roughly double the previous week’s claims of 3.3 million.

Continued claims, or those filing each week after having filed a single initial claim, increased a whopping 196 percent from the previous week. Those claims were a total of 58,798 for the week, up from 20,002 continued claims the previous week.

“Continued claims are expected to increase considerably over the coming weeks,” according to a release from DETR.

