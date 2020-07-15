Nevada unemployment rate 15 percent in June

Nevada’s unemployment rate dropped sharply last month as casinos reopened from a lengthy lockdown, but plenty of people remain out of work.

Guest Ben Laparne, center, throws the first dice at a caps table as part of the re-opening ceremonies at Caesars Palace on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas. (From left) Caesars CEO Tony Rodio, Caesar, Ben Laparne, Cleopatra and Wayne Newton all gather around the craps table. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada’s unemployment rate dropped sharply last month as casinos reopened from a lengthy lockdown, but plenty of people remain out of work.

An estimated 15 percent of Nevada’s workforce was unemployed in June, down from 25.3 percent in May, the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Wednesday.

The state added 98,900 jobs in that time, the department said.

Casinos — the backbone of Las Vegas’ economy — were allowed to reopen June 4, more than two months after Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered them and other businesses closed to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.