Nevada unemployment website down Saturday, gig workers not impacted

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced it would be temporarily shutting down the UInv website, call centers and JobConnect websites for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

Traditional unemployment benefit claimants will not be able to access the state unemployment insurance website on Saturday.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced it would be temporarily shutting down the UInv website, call centers and JobConnect websites for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The statewide network upgrade is also expected to impact most state agency websites.

“Filers will not be able to file a claim or access the resource materials on the sites on Saturday or contact the UI call centers,” said DETR in a Wednesday press release. “Filers are encouraged to visit the aforementioned site and contact the call centers on Sunday to file claims.”

Filers eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system will not be impacted by the outage and can still file their claim and contact the PUA Call Center.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.