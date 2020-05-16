Nevada unemployment website will be down for several hours Saturday

The unemployment insurance website is expected to be down from 1 to about 7 p.m. Saturday, the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced.

Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation website (DETR)

The department said in a news release Saturday that it would be performing system maintenance to improve access for filers.

“During this time, all unemployment insurance functions, including unemployment insurance filing, will not be functional,” according to DETR.

Filers are encouraged to visit the site after 7 p.m.

