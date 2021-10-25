Nevada unveils ‘first in the nation’ grant program
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and state Treasurer Zach Conine announced a “first in the nation” grant program Monday to assist families with disabled children.
A news release from the governor’s office said the state would use $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to establish the grant program.
The goal is to “help children with disabilities recover from teh COVID-19 pandemic and increase their opportunities for a brighter future,” the release said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
