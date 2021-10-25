73°F
Nevada unveils ‘first in the nation’ grant program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2021 - 10:03 am
 
Governor Steve Sisolak, right, speaks beside Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine at the West Las Vegas Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and state Treasurer Zach Conine announced a “first in the nation” grant program Monday to assist families with disabled children.

A news release from the governor’s office said the state would use $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to establish the grant program.

The goal is to “help children with disabilities recover from teh COVID-19 pandemic and increase their opportunities for a brighter future,” the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

