Nevada unveils ‘first in the nation’ grant program

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and state Treasurer Zach Conine announced a “first in the nation” grant program Monday to assist families with disabled children.

Governor Steve Sisolak, right, speaks beside Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine at the West Las Vegas Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A news release from the governor’s office said the state would use $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to establish the grant program.

The goal is to “help children with disabilities recover from teh COVID-19 pandemic and increase their opportunities for a brighter future,” the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

