Nevada urged to OK $25M settlement in 2016 Reno-area fire

A firefighter hoses down the area on Mount Rose Highway and Edmonton Drive in Reno, Oct. 14, 2016. The state of Nevada has reached a tentative settlement with homeowners and insurance companies that filed an $80 million negligence suit after 24 homes were destroyed when strong winds reignited a prescribed burn in 2016. (Mike Higdon/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

The hills above Franktown Road burn in Washoe Valley, Oct. 14, 2016. The state of Nevada has reached a tentative settlement with dozens of homeowners and insurance companies that filed an $80 million negligence suit after 24 homes were destroyed when strong winds reignited a prescribed burn in 2016. (Brad Coman/Nevada Appeal via AP)

A rainbow arches over the Little Valley Fire in Washoe Lake, Oct. 14, 2016. The state of Nevada has reached a tentative settlement with homeowners and insurance companies that filed an $80 million negligence suit after 24 homes were destroyed when strong winds reignited a prescribed burn in 2016. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

RENO — Nevada’s attorney general is recommending approval of a $25 million settlement with homeowners and others who sought more than $300 million in damages from the state after a prescribed burn escaped and destroyed 24 homes south of Reno.

Lawyers for 105 plaintiffs who sued the Nevada Division of Forestry told a judge last month they had reached a tentative settlement that would require approval by the three-member state Board of Examiners.

A trial to determine the amount of damages had been scheduled for December after a jury last year found the state guilty of gross negligence for the incident in which strong winds reignited a smoldering prescribed burn in 2016.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, the board chairman, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske are expected to approve the $25 million settlement agreement when the panel meets Thursday in Carson City.

“Based on my investigation of the claims and my evaluation of the costs of litigation and a possible adverse outcome, the settlement is in the best interest of the state,” Ford wrote in a memo included in the board’s agenda packet. He noted that if the state went to court and lost, any jury award would not be subject to the Nevada Legislature’s $100,000 cap on tort damages.

“Through the course of discovery and mediation, settlement demands reached a peak of over $325 million,” Ford said.

No one was killed or seriously injured in the fire that burned more than 3.5 square miles in October 2016 along the Sierra’s eastern front just east of Lake Tahoe.

An independent investigation concluded in February 2017 the fire was caused by the ill-advised attempt to burn a large, wind-prone area with insufficient staff. Joe Freeland, the state forester and fire warden, later resigned.

Nevada’s insurer will pay $15 million toward the settlement. The state will pay the remaining $10 million — $7 million from a contingency fund and $3 million from a tort fund, Ford said.

Individual plaintiffs will receive $18 million of the settlement, with $7 million going to insurance carriers as reimbursement for claims they already have paid to homeowners.