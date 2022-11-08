Nevada websites — including election site — back up and accessible

All State of Nevada websites — including election pages and the Department of Motor Vehicles — are back online.

Nevada State Seal (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

All State of Nevada websites — including election pages and the Department of Motor Vehicles — are back online Tuesday.

“Services have been restored, and state websites are back up and accessible. Thank you for your patience,” the Nevada Department of Administration reported on its Twitter site.

