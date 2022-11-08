Nevada websites — including election site — temporarily inaccessible

All State of Nevada websites — including election pages and the Department of Motor Vehicles — are down Tuesday.

Nevada State Seal (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“The state is currently experiencing an inbound network connectivity issue, which has caused state-hosted websites to be down,” the Nevada Department of Administration reported on its Twitter side. “We are actively working to resolve this issue and bring sites back up as quickly as possible.”

A similar problem occurred in mid-October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

