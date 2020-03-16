Nevada welfare offices close for a day because of coronavirus

Offices of the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services were closed Monday due to the novel coronavirus, but officials indicated they would reopen Tuesday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Offices of the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services were closed Monday due to the novel coronavirus, but officials indicated they would reopen Tuesday morning.

Given the possible health risks associated with COVID-19, state officials are encouraging people to apply for benefits online by clicking the Access NV button at https://dwss.nv.gov .

For those whose employment has been interrupted, the state recommends they apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP), Medicaid or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) if necessary.

Benefits also are available to families through the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. Local WIC clinics continue to conduct business either over the phone, by mail or in-person with an appointment. Please contact your local WIC clinic with questions about nutrition education, benefits, EBT cards or eligibility.