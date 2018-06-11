Nevada’s Chris Giunchigliani gets support from Hillary Clinton

On Sunday, Chris Giunchigliani’s campaign released a 1-minute robocall featuring the former Democratic presidential nominee. A recorded message from Clinton asks voters to cast their ballots for Giunchigliani in Tuesday’s election.

Chris Giunchigliani, left, and Hillary Clinton (Las Vegas Review-Journal and Associated Press photos)

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a commission meeting on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani announces her campaign for governor outside of Las Vegas Academy in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Hillary Clinton pumps her fist as she is introduced at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25, 2018. Harvard University's Radcliffe Institute honored Clinton with the 2018 Radcliffe Medal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has endorsed Chris Giunchigliani in the Democratic primary for Nevada governor.

On Sunday, Giunchigliani’s campaign released a 1-minute robocall featuring the former Democratic presidential nominee. A recorded message from Clinton asks voters to cast their ballots for Giunchigliani in Tuesday’s election.

“I’ve known Chris for many years, and I’ve seen how she’s been an extraordinary progressive leader for Nevada,” Clinton says. “Chris’ experience as a special education teacher, along with her many progressive accomplishments in the State Assembly and on the Clark County Commission, make her uniquely qualified to stand up for Nevada’s children and families.”

Clinton ends the message by saying Giunchigliani “will be a governor that you can be proud of.”

In a written statement, Giunchigliani thanked Clinton for her support.

“From one strong woman to another, your kind words are much appreciated,” Giunchigliani wrote.

Giunchigliani faces fellow county Commissioner Steve Sisolak as the two front runners in the six-candidate primary. On the campaign trail, the two have fought over who is the more progressive candidate.

Sisolak has used TV ads to showcase his endorsements from retired U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and current Congresswoman Dina Titus, D-Nev.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.