Nevada’s Chris Giunchigliani gets support from Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has endorsed Chris Giunchigliani in the Democratic primary for Nevada governor.
On Sunday, Giunchigliani’s campaign released a 1-minute robocall featuring the former Democratic presidential nominee. A recorded message from Clinton asks voters to cast their ballots for Giunchigliani in Tuesday’s election.
“I’ve known Chris for many years, and I’ve seen how she’s been an extraordinary progressive leader for Nevada,” Clinton says. “Chris’ experience as a special education teacher, along with her many progressive accomplishments in the State Assembly and on the Clark County Commission, make her uniquely qualified to stand up for Nevada’s children and families.”
Clinton ends the message by saying Giunchigliani “will be a governor that you can be proud of.”
In a written statement, Giunchigliani thanked Clinton for her support.
“From one strong woman to another, your kind words are much appreciated,” Giunchigliani wrote.
Giunchigliani faces fellow county Commissioner Steve Sisolak as the two front runners in the six-candidate primary. On the campaign trail, the two have fought over who is the more progressive candidate.
Sisolak has used TV ads to showcase his endorsements from retired U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and current Congresswoman Dina Titus, D-Nev.
