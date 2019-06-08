Nevada’s congressional team celebrates immigration bill

Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford held a news conference Friday in Las Vegas to celebrate passage of a key immigration bill, but each expressed frustration over its unlikely ratification.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas Friday, June 7, 2019, to celebrate House of Representatives passage of a DREAM Act. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., poses with supporters after a news conference in Las Vegas Friday, June 7, 2019, to celebrate House of Representatives passage of a DREAM Act. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., greets Noah Silva, 3, before a news conference in Las Vegas Friday, June 7, 2019, to celebrate House of Representatives passage of a DREAM Act. Horsford and Silva are wearing purple as symbol of the country coming together to support Dreamers. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Genaro Lorza speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas Friday, June 7, 2019, to celebrate House of Representatives passage of a DREAM Act. Seated from left, are Nevada Democratic Reps., from left, Susie Lee, Dina Titus and Steven Horsford and Tirso Alberto Sermeno Alvarez, Consulate General of El Salvador. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Three members of Nevada’s congressional delegation gathered with immigration advocates and community members in Las Vegas Friday to celebrate the House’s recent passage of a law to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants with temporary or deferred status.

Although the bill is unlikely to see the Senate floor or gain presidential approval, Democratic Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee said the American Dream and Promise Act of 2019 is a victory for Nevadans.

“It’s not just about economics; it’s about the values of our country,” Lee told the crowded headquarters of nonprofit Make the Road Nevada. “I was proud to stand and support this bill and I’ll be proud to continue to fight along with everyone in this room. We’re not going to give up until we get justice.”

Horsford thanked the advocates and community members, whom he said invited the representatives into their homes to share stories that ultimately shaped policy. Horsford, whose mother is an immigrant, said the issue is ultimately about families more than economics or partisanship.

Titus noted that she first voted for a DREAM Act in 2009, but the work on comprehensive reform continues for Nevada, which she said was on the cutting edge of the issue.

“It’s not just in Washington,” Titus said. “It’s in Carson City. It will be in local government. We are in this together. We are a family.”

Leaders from the Nevada Immigration Coalition and the Latin Chamber of Commerce also spoke, as well as several members of the Culinary Union Local 226, which represents thousands of immigrant workers.

Ericka Lopez came to the United States about 19 years ago from El Salvador, which qualified her for temporary protected status. She grew emotional as she described working for more than 15 years in casino laundry rooms to provide a better life for her two children.

“We are the backbone here in Las Vegas,” she said to scattered applause. “We make this country better every day.”

After the mostly positive event, which was punctuated with sustained pro-immigration chants, Nevada’s representatives expressed some frustration over the immigration bill’s uncertain future.

Titus said it will likely take a Democratic takeover in the Senate to ultimately pass a clean DREAM Act, but added that public pressure could affect vulnerable Senate Republicans facing re-election or push Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call for a vote.

Nevada is home to more than 13,000 DACA recipients, Lee added, many of whom she said contribute to society as students, military members and workers.

“We’re laying a marker down that this is about families,” Lee said. “This is about the future of our communities and we need to continue fighting.”

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.