Nevada’s coronavirus case total surpasses 250K as deaths hit 3.5K

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported, 1,681 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths over the preceding day.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department administrates itÕs first batch of a COVID-19 vaccines to first responders at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada public health officials on Monday reported 1,681 new coronavirus cases, pushing the cumulative total in the state since the outbreak began in early March past the 250,000 threshold.

Updated data from the state Department of Health and Human Services also reported 33 additional deaths over the preceding day, raising the death toll from COVID-19 to 3,500. Nevada had been averaging 19 deaths a day over the preceding 14 days, the data show.

New cases, meantime, were lower than the rolling two-week average of 1,866 new cases per day, but increased the total reported by the state to 250,249.

Meanwhile, the state’s two-week positivity rate reached 21.1 percent, up one 10th of a percentage point from the day prior.

The new numbers showed 1,777 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized throughout the state, down 18 from the preceding day..

