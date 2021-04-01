Nevada’s COVID-19 cases, deaths above average for 2nd straight day

Nevada on Thursday reported 350 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths, both well above the two-week daily moving average, state data shows.

Micah Haji-Sheikh, 27, of North Las Vegas receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Nevada National Guard Spc. Zach Rodgers at Cashman Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

For the second day in a row, Nevada on Thursday reported higher-than-average numbers of new coronavirus cases and deaths over the preceding day, state data shows.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website showed 350 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths were reported previous 24 hours. The new figures totals in the state to 304,112 cases and 5,256 deaths.

New cases were well above the moving 14-day average of 204 daily reported cases, according to state data. Deaths were also well above the moving two-week average of daily recorded fatalities, which remained at three.

The averages, along with other major state disease metrics, have been trending downward since mid-January at least. However, Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Shannon Litz said Thursday that daily new cases appear to be “stabilizing” or flattening.

The change comes as national caseloads have been increasing, raising concerns of another possible sustained surge of the disease.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the number of people tested who are infected with the virus, remained at 4.2 percent on Thursday.

Clark County’s infection rate also was unchanged after dropping to 4 percent on Wednesday. The rate for the county is at its lowest level since the early days of the outbreak, according to state data.

As of Thursday’s report, there were 226 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is 47 fewer than the previous day. That was the lowest figure since the state began tracking hospitalizations in early April 2020.

But Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director, said Wednesday that hospitalizations across the state also appear to be stabilizing, “which may be indicative of another plateau.”

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 254 new COVID-19 cases in Clark County over the preceding day. All seven deaths reported by the state occurred in the county, according to the district’s reporting.

Cumulative totals in Clark County rose to 234,803 cases and 4,115 deaths.

