Nevada’s COVID-19 cases rebound, with 489 and a dozen deaths reported

The state’s positivity rate held steady, marking the first time it has remained flat or declined over a three-day period since mid-June.

Practice Manager Jose Tirana conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient in Las Vegas, June 23, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COVID-19 case numbers in Nevada rebounded with 489 new cases, and the state added a dozen deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Friday.

Data posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website raised Nevada’s case total to 70,712, while the fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,375.

New cases were the highest reported since the state reported 609 new cases a week ago and were above the daily average of 429 for the preceding week.

Fatalities were just below the daily average of slightly over 13 for the period.

Despite the jump in new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the state’s cumulative infection or positivity rate remained unchanged for the second straight day at 11.61 percent after recording a 0.01 percent decrease on Wednesday.

It was the first time the rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than new cases or deaths, held steady or declined over a three-day period since mid-June. That’s when the rate bottomed out at 5.20 percent before starting to rise.

The Review-Journal calculates the rate as confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, while the state uses a different formula, the number of positive tests divided by the number of tests administered. By the state’s calculation, the rate stood at 10.5 percent as of Friday.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients declined by 20 over the preceding day, according to the new state data.

Meanwhile the number of tests rebounded, with 7,264 reported, well above the daily average of just over 5,585 for the preceding week.

New COVID-19 cases in Clark County also were higher than average for the preceding week, with 370 reported Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District. The district also added nine to the county’s death toll.

The updated figures posted on the district’s coronavirus web page pushed the case total for the county to 60,514, while the fatalities increased the death toll to 1,190.

New cases were the highest since the district reported 497 new cases on Aug. 30 and were well above the daily average of nearly 265 for the preceding week.

Fatalities were slightly below the daily average of nearly 12 over the period.

Most people who contract COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms, and some have none at all. But the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are at risk of serious complications and even death from the disease.

