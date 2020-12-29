Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll passes 3K as state adds 1,747 new cases

Nevada reported 46 deaths from the disease over the preceding day as the death toll in the state surpassed 3,000, according to state data published Tuesday.

Nevada reported 1,747 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths over the preceding day as the death toll from the disease surpassed 3,000, according to state data published Tuesday.

New cases were more than double the 868 reported Monday by the state and higher than the 14-day rolling average of 1,699, according to the data posted by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The fatalities reported Tuesday were also well above the 14-day rolling average of 19.

The state positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have the disease caused by the new coronavirus, remained unchanged from the previous day at 19.9 percent.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, increased for the fourth straight day, reaching 1,929 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases occupying staffed beds, the state data show.

The Nevada Hospital Association said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has remained in a range between 1,900 and 2,000 over the previous 14 days, with hospitals reporting between 74 and 80 percent occupancy over the period. Staffing remains a challenge in the state’s urban centers, it said.

COVID-19 has been accounting for approximately 17 to 20 percent of daily emergency department visits over the past 60 days.

Most people who contract COVID-19 experience only moderate to mild symptoms — or even no symptoms at all. But the disease can cause serious illness or even death, particularly for at-risk groups such as older individuals and people with underlying health conditions.

