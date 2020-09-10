Nevada’s COVID-19 numbers edge higher, with 288 new cases, 17 deaths

New data from the Department of Health and Human Services raises the state case total to 72,546 and pushes the death toll to 1,429.

Nevada added 288 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths from the disease over the preceding day, according to state data posted Thursday.

Figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, raised the state case total to 72,546 and pushed the death toll to 1,429.

New cases were higher than the increases reported Tuesday and Wednesday, but remained well below the daily average of nearly 341 over the preceding week.

Fatalities were well above the daily average of nearly 11 for the period.

The state’s cumulative infection or positivity rate remained unchanged at 11.58 percent, according to state data.

The rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, is considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than daily new cases or deaths figures.

The rate had been climbing steadily since June 17 before flattening out and then declining slightly from its recent high of 11.63 percent on Sept. 4.

A separate measure of the rate, based on a seven-day moving average and calculated by the state using a different formula than the Review-Journal’s, has been declining since July 7, suggesting the decline in the cumulative rate will accelerate unless there are new spikes in case numbers.

The state also reported another decline in hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients, with the number of occupied beds declining by 33 to a total of 519.

Testing for COVID-19 rebounded somewhat with 4,953 new tests reported after several days of volume that was well below average.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 229 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths from the disease in Clark County.

Data posted on the district’s coronavirus webpage raised the case total for the county to 61,871 and pushed the death toll to 1,240.

New cases in the county were below the daily average of 255 for the preceding week, while fatalities were nearly double the daily average of just over nine for the period.

The Clark County data is generally reflected in the state reporting, though discrepancies can be caused by reporting issues or differences in reporting cycles.

