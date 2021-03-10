Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 6.0%

Nevada on Wednesday reported 325 new coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths, according to state data.

Ideco Flores, an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with American Medical Response, vaccinates a resident at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Chuck Minker Sports Complex in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Wednesday reported 325 new coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website brought cumulative totals to 297,147 cases and 5,067 deaths.

New cases were well above the moving 14-day average of 237 daily reported cases for the second day in a row. The moving two-week average for daily reported fatalities remained at five, far below the new deaths reported for the day.

All of the deaths reported on Wednesday occurred in Clark County, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

While both new cases and deaths were above average for the day, those and other COVID-19 metrics monitored by state public health officials have been steadily declining since at least mid-January, state data shows.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

State and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The states 14-day positivity rate, which essentially tracks how many people tested are infected with the virus, dropped to 6.0 percent, a 0.3 percentage-point decrease from the prior day’s report.

Meanwhile in Clark County, there were 259 new cases reported over the preceding day, according to the county health district’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 229,415 cases and 3,960 deaths.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped to 6.4 percent on Wednesday, a 0.4-percentage-point decrease from the day prior. The rate is 0.4 percentage point higher than the state’s average.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.