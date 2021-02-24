69°F
Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate at lowest level in 4 months

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2021 - 11:40 am
 
Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Wednesday reported higher than average numbers of new coronavirus cases and deaths during the preceding day, but the state’s positivity rate continued its recent decline to reach 8.6 percent — a level not seen since late October.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website showed 516 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths over the preceding day. That raised the cumulative totals for Nevada to 292,059 cases and 4,919 fatalities.

New cases were well above the 14-day moving average of 335 per day, while deaths were almost 50 percent higher than the daily moving average of 11 over the period.

The positivity rate, however, declined 0.3 percentage points from the prior day and has now dropped 13 percent below the high of 21.6 percent recorded on Jan. 13. The rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are determined to be infected, was last this low on Oct. 21, when it stood at 8.5 percent.

Hospitalizations of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients also continued to fall, with 534 beds occupied, down 47 from the previous day, according to the state data.

Both the state and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines can differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Clark County, meanwhile recorded 357 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

That brought the cumulative totals for the county to 225,301 cases and 3,827 fatalities.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate stood at 9.7 percent, or 1.1 percent higher than the state average.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

Clark County gets delayed vaccine, allowing 1st doses to flow again
By Alexis Ford and Blake Apgar / RJ

Thousands of delayed COVID-19 vaccine doses were delivered to the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, allowing the agency to resume administering first shots by midweek.

DETR urges patience as it works to implement extended benefits
By / RJ

“We know how important these extended benefits are to Nevadans and ensuring they receive them is our number one priority,” Elisa Cafferata, director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said in a release Friday.

DMV, NDOT warn of texting scam
By / RJ

State officials are warning residents of a scam involving the Nevada Departments of Motor Vehicles and Transportation.

