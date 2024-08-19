Nevada’s Democratic Congress members attend DNC — except one

Most of Nevada’s Democratic members of Congress will be in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, but one key senator will be absent.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks at at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Most of Nevada’s Democratic members of Congress will be in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, but one key senator will be absent.

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen will not be attending the convention alongside Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and Reps. Susie Lee, Dina Titus and Steven Horsford.

“Senator Rosen supports the Harris-Walz ticket and was glad to join them on the campaign trail in Las Vegas this past weekend,” said spokesperson Joe Bush in a statement. “She is also focused on her own reelection and will be talking with Nevada voters during the week of the convention.”

The senator is facing a tough bid for reelection in November against Republican Sam Brown, who pleaded his case at the Republican National Convention in July. Nevada’s Senate race has historically been close, with Cortez Masto winning her bid for re-election by less the one percentage point in 2022.

Recent polling has Rosen ahead, with some by large margins. An August New York Times/Siena College poll, for instance, put her 9 percentage points ahead of Brown.

Rosen’s absence from the Democratic convention is not unique; the junior senator did not attend the 2016 or the 2020 conventions, according to her campaign.

