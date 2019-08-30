Nevada’s Democratic telephone caucus may be scrubbed

The Democratic National Committee has recommended the Nevada Democratic Party’s plan for a telephonic virtual caucus option not be approved.

The Democratic National Committee has recommended its Rules and Bylaws Committee not approve the Nevada Democratic Party’s plan for a telephone virtual caucus option in February due to hacking concerns, state party Chair William McCurdy II confirmed in a statement Friday morning.

“Unfortunately, The DNC has advised we not go forward with this process due to threats against our Democratic infrastructure and Republican inaction to prevent future attacks in the upcoming election cycle,” the statement reads.

The Associated Press first reported the decision on Thursday. According to that report, it may be another week before the Rules and Bylaws Committee makes a formal ruling.

McCurdy said the state party released its plan to allow Democratic voters to caucus through a cellphone or landline in March to comply with a June 2018 DNC rule requiring the states to expand absentee caucusing options.

He said the state party will still meet that requirement with its introduction of early voting, which will allow voters to participate in-person up to four days before the Feb. 22 caucus date.

