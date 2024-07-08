Nevada’s Democrats still backing Biden as their party’s candidate

Democratic members of Nevada’s congressional delegation are standing with President Joe Biden despite some calls for him to step aside.

Republicans want to change Nevada’s election laws. But first, they must embrace them.

President Joe Biden is greeted by Rep. Steven Horsford, left, and Congresswoman Dina Titus after arriving on Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada’s Democratic congressional members are standing with President Joe Biden as the party’s presidential nominee, despite some national calls to have him step aside.

Biden, who is scheduled to visit Las Vegas to speak at multiple events next week, also doubled down on his commitment to stay in the campaign on Monday, citing the many Democratic voters who chose him as the party’s nominee during the presidential primaries.

Rep. Steven Horsford, who chairs the Black Congressional Caucus, said in a statement posted to his social media Monday that Biden is the nominee and has been selected by millions of voters across the country, including in Nevada, where he received more than 89 percent of the votes.

“The voters in Nevada care about a thriving and equitable economy, taking on big corporations to lower costs and protecting the hard fought freedoms, rights and opportunities we’ve earned,” he said in the statement. “They’re focused on moving forward and reject the divisive politics of those who would like to take us back.”

Horsford said Nevada voters know Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are fighting for them and don’t want to see Donald Trump back in the White House.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto echoed Horsford’s sentiments about Biden winning the Democratic nomination in a landslide.

“He’s always had Nevadans’ backs, whether it’s on the picket lines, protecting our personal freedoms, or lowering costs — now it’s time for us to have his,” she said in a statement posted on X on Monday.

Democratic Rep. Dina Titus, who has campaigned for Biden and was named to his re-election advisory board, said the goal is to show Nevadans who Biden really is and what he’s accomplished.

“You play the hand you’re dealt, and that’s what we’re going to do,” she told the Review-Journal last week.

A spokesperson for Sen. Jacky Rosen’s campaign painted the election as a choice between an administration “focused on lowering costs, growing the middle class, and restoring reproductive freedom” and “Trump’s MAGA agenda,” while distancing her from the president.

“Senator Rosen is focused on her own re-election campaign and continuing her track record as one of the most bipartisan, independent, and effective Senators,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Rep. Susie Lee’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.