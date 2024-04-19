Nevada’s ‘ghost gun’ ban ruled constitutional by top court

Nevada’s highest court unanimously ruled that a state ban on ghost guns is constitutional, overturning a lower court’s decision.

A 9mm "ghost gun" pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Supreme Court of Nevada unanimously ruled Thursday that a state ban on ghost guns is constitutional, overturning a lower court’s decision that the state statutes against the firearms were unconstitutionally vague.

Ghost guns are unregistered firearms made by individuals using a 3-D printer or parts from a kit.

The decision overturned a lower court ruling that sided with Polymer80, Inc., a Nevada-based maker of gun products that sued over the definition of a “unfinished frame or receiver” in the statutes regulating ghost guns passed by the Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Steve Sisolak.

A District Court judge in Lyon County had agreed with Polymer80 that Nevada’s ghost gun laws were not explicit enough in explaining to the public when parts made to construct a ghost gun become an unfinished frame or receiver.

But the Supreme Court said the wording that lawmakers approved and Sisolak signed was “readily” comprehensible through ordinary usage and common understanding.

“The statutes here only regulate conduct involving an object that is intended to ultimately become a firearm,” Chief Justice Lydia Stiglich wrote in the unanimous decision. “They prohibit acts involving such not-yet-complete firearms that have not been imprinted with a serial number. ”

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who filed the appeal on the state’s behalf in December 2021, said the ruling “is a win for public safety and creates sensible, practical measures to protect Nevadans from violent crime.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.