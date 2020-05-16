Nevada’s gig worker unemployment-filing site has bumpy start

The system allowing gig workers to file for unemployment insurance benefits is off to a rocky start. Some filers have been unable to even start a claim.

Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation website (DETR)

The long-awaited system allowing gig workers to file for unemployment insurance benefits is off to a rocky start Saturday.

Filers were told to visit a dedicated website, employnv.gov, to complete their claim, but some have been unable to even start one.

Las Vegan Jeff Critelli said he’d been trying for nearly two hours to register.

“Is this another cruel joke?” he said. “At 7:59 with coffee in hand, I had two computer systems running with two different web browsers and nothing on both.”

Critelli said he suspects he is unable to create an account because he tried filing for unemployment benefits in March — when the unemployment office did not have a system for gig workers.

“I’m probably caught in limbo and of course, the 1-800 number doesn’t work,” he said, referring to the Alorica call center that is dedicated to helping gig workers file.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Thursday that it would implement the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, a provision of the $2 trillion stimulus bill allowing independent contractors, self-employed workers and gig workers to file for unemployment benefits.

Seven other states began accepting claims from gig workers this week, including Arizona, Kansas and most recently Hawaii, which launched its program Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.