Nevada’s GOP Senate candidates condemn bigotry, not Trump

WASHINGTON — Electoral pressures and divisions in the GOP have left Nevada Republicans in a Senate race mum over President Donald Trump’s comments about racially charged violence in Virginia this week.

Both Republican Senate candidates in Nevada and national GOP leaders were quick to condemn the violence and hate groups like neo-Nazis and the KKK.

But only a few GOP senators have pointedly criticized the president for saying “both sides” shoulder the blame for the violence in Charlottesville.

Trump fired back Thursday with veiled threats of electoral retribution for Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

Graham told Trump on social media that “because of the manner in which you have handled the Charlottesville tragedy you are now receiving praise from some of the most racist and hate-filled individuals and groups in our country.”

Graham was referring to praise from former KKK leader David Duke and white supremacist Richard Spencer.

But the president slapped back on social media, saying “publicity seeking Lindsey Graham” falsely stated that I said there is a moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and Heather Heyer, who died in Charlottesville.

“What a disgusting lie,” Trump said of Graham’s claim, adding that “South Carolina will remember.”

Trump also took aim at Flake, who has been critical of Trump’s comments on Charlottesville, and who faces a competitive GOP primary election next year.

The president touted Flake’s GOP primary opponent, Dr. Kelli Ward, and said Flake is “WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He’s toxic!”

Trump is planning a campaign-style appearance in Phoenix next week.

Like most GOP leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Nevada Republicans quickly condemned the violence in Charlottesville.

But those Republicans were nuanced in their criticism of Trump for suggesting counter-protesters shouldered some blame — a stance that prompted corporate executives to resign from White House economic councils.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., condemned the Charlottesville violence on Saturday. After the president spoke again on Tuesday, Heller was more pointed.

“There is no defense or justification for evil in the form of white supremacists and Nazis. None,” Heller said in a message, which did not mention Trump by name.

Las Vegas attorney Danny Tarkanian, who is challenging Heller in the GOP primary, said Saturday that he, too, condemns “hate, bigotry, and violence in the strongest possible terms.” But he has not criticized the president.

Tarkanian has invoked Trump in his campaign against Heller — questioning Heller’s conservative bona fides.

A Democrat candidate, Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said Trump unequivocally defended white supremacists this week. She claimed Heller and Tarkanian are embracing the president, when “they should be directly condemning him.”

Heller is considered the most vulnerable Republican seeking re-election in 2018 in a state that Hillary Clinton won in 2016. Democrats have targeted the race in Nevada as part of their efforts to retake control of the Senate, which Republicans hold with a slim 52-48 majority.

On Thursday, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved the Senate race ranking to a “toss up.” The change noted a competitive GOP primary, despite Tarkanian’s record of electoral losses.

The University of Virginia Center for Politics also moved the race to “toss up” from “leans Republican” earlier this month and shortly after Rosen entered the race.

The Center for Politics’ changed rating noted Heller’s votes on health care, Rosen’s candidacy and “the perils of being a member of the president’s party in a midterm when that president is, at least at the moment, unpopular.”

Trump issued a veiled threat to Heller earlier this year, noting Heller’s desire to keep his seat before the Senate voted on several bills to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. Heller voted for a limited repeal.

Heller had earlier opposed a broad repeal because of Medicaid cuts, which prompted a pro-Trump PAC to air TV ads attacking the Nevada senator. Those ads were discontinued almost immediately when Senate Republican leaders spoke out against the tactic.

Trump praised Heller on Saturday when he first spoke out about the Charlottesville violence during a signing ceremony for a bill the Nevada senator sponsored to continue funding for veterans who receive medical care from private providers.

The legislation is important to veterans in rural Nevada who would be forced to travel long distances for medical care at veterans facilities.

Heller’s path to victory is maximizing his vote in the very Republican rural counties, according to the Center for Politics.

