Nevada’s gubernatorial issues

Seventeen candidates are running to be Nevada’s next governor.
Here’s a look at where the Democratic and Republican candidates stand on a slew of issues.
The primary election is Tuesday.
Seventeen candidates are running to be Nevada’s next governor.
Seventeen candidates are running to be Nevada’s next governor.
Here’s a look at where the Democratic and Republican candidates stand on a slew of issues.
The primary election is Tuesday.
See new home builder inventory in Las Vegas
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Read the latest auto and dealer news
AUTOS
You May Like