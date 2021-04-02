Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics show long decline is stalling

Nevada on Friday reported 342 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths, while its positivity rate remained unchanged for the fifth straight day, state data show.

Customer Lee Lahann, left, is instructed following her first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Dan Heller, the Health & Wellness Pharmacy Practice Coordinator on hand in the pharmacy at SmithÕs along North Rampart Blvd. on Monday, March 22, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada’s two-week coronavirus test positivity rate remained unchanged for the fifth day in a row, signaling that the monthslong decline in the key COVID-19 metric is stalling, according to state data published Friday.

The rate, which essentially tracks the number of people tested who are infected with the virus, has remained at 4.2 percent since Monday, according to data posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website. Prior to that, it had declined steadily from a high of 21.6 percent on Jan. 13.

The World Health Organization recommends that the rate should remain below 5 percent for 14 straight days before restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the disease are relaxed.

The state also reported 342 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths over the preceding day — both above the two-week moving average for the third straight day. All of the deaths occurred in Clark County, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

All major state disease metrics, have been trending down since at least mid-January, but state officials say that both hospitalizations and new cases have appeared to be “stabilizing” or flattening.

Other states — most notably Michigan — have seen recent surges in new COVID-19 cases and public health officials in Nevada say they are concerned that could see another upturn as well.

The new figures brought totals in the state to 304,454 cases and 5,260 deaths since the state of the pandemic.

New cases were well above the 14-day moving average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 186 on Friday. Deaths were slightly above the moving two-week average of three daily recorded deaths.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

There were 322 people in Nevada hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday’s report, which is 49 more than the day prior.

Clark County on Friday reported 278 new coronavirus cases, according to the county health district’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in Clark County rose to 235,081 cases and 4,119 deaths.

