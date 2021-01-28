53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada’s key COVID metrics continue to fall, but deaths remain high

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021 - 11:36 am
 
Angela Kong, left, a Nevada State College nursing student, gives a COVID-19 vaccine during a UN ...
Angela Kong, left, a Nevada State College nursing student, gives a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada reported 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths from the disease over the preceding day, according to state data posted Thursday.

The new figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services brought the state’s cumulative total of cases to 274,952 and deaths to 4,181.

New cases were slightly below the 14-day moving average of 1,082 per day, while fatalities were far above the daily moving average of 18 over the period.

The state’s positivity rate, essentially the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have the disease caused by the new coronavirus, declined for the 15th straight day to 18.3 percent, down three-tenths of a percentage point from the previous day, the data show.

Data: How the coronavirus is impacting Nevada

The number of patients hospitalized across the state with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases also dropped by 78 to 1,322. That figure has been falling fairly steadily since it peaked at 2,126, according to the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Group pushes for more gun restrictions in Nevada
Group pushes for more gun restrictions in Nevada
2
Nevada COVID positivity rate dips again
Nevada COVID positivity rate dips again
3
70 years ago, nuclear testing ushered in a new era for Nevada
70 years ago, nuclear testing ushered in a new era for Nevada
4
Regulators accuse marijuana lab of manipulating microbial, THC results
Regulators accuse marijuana lab of manipulating microbial, THC results
5
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Group pushes for more gun restrictions in Nevada
By / RJ

While the state has made progress in gun violence legislation, the authors note Nevada’s gun death rate and gun suicide rate remain 40 and 60 percent higher than the national average.

 
Nevada officials lobby feds for remedies to vaccine shortages
By Gary Martin and Debra J. Saunders / RJ Washington Bureau

“If it doesn’t get fixed, it’s going to get worse,” said Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., who blamed a cumbersome bureaucratic process for creating a delay in delivery of vaccines.

Read More