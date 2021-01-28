Nevada’s key COVID metrics continue to fall, but deaths remain high

Nevada reported 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths from the disease over the preceding day, according to state data posted Thursday.

Angela Kong, left, a Nevada State College nursing student, gives a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The new figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services brought the state’s cumulative total of cases to 274,952 and deaths to 4,181.

New cases were slightly below the 14-day moving average of 1,082 per day, while fatalities were far above the daily moving average of 18 over the period.

The state’s positivity rate, essentially the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have the disease caused by the new coronavirus, declined for the 15th straight day to 18.3 percent, down three-tenths of a percentage point from the previous day, the data show.

The number of patients hospitalized across the state with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases also dropped by 78 to 1,322. That figure has been falling fairly steadily since it peaked at 2,126, according to the state.

